Flooding closes Highway 36 near Wheeling in Livingston County

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Flooding has closed a portion of U.S Route 36 in Livingston County.

U.S. Route 36 is currently closed from Wheeling west to Route CC, located east of Chillicothe.

Traffic is currently be detoured as follows:

• U.S. Route 36 eastbound is being directed up Interstate 35 north to U.S. Route 136 then east onto U.S. 63 south.

• U.S. Route 36 westbound is being directed up U.S. Route 63 north to U.S. Route 136 west to I-35 south.

• Brookfield traffic will be able to utilize Route 5.