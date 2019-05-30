Clear
Flooding closes Highway 36 near Wheeling in Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 is currently closed from Wheeling west to Route CC, located east of Chillicothe.

Posted: May 30, 2019 9:01 AM

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Flooding has closed a portion of U.S Route 36 in Livingston County.

Traffic is currently be detoured as follows:
• U.S. Route 36 eastbound is being directed up Interstate 35 north to U.S. Route 136 then east onto U.S. 63 south.
• U.S. Route 36 westbound is being directed up U.S. Route 63 north to U.S. Route 136 west to I-35 south.
• Brookfield traffic will be able to utilize Route 5.

