(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Flooding has closed a portion of U.S Route 36 in Livingston County.
U.S. Route 36 is currently closed from Wheeling west to Route CC, located east of Chillicothe.
Traffic is currently be detoured as follows:
• U.S. Route 36 eastbound is being directed up Interstate 35 north to U.S. Route 136 then east onto U.S. 63 south.
• U.S. Route 36 westbound is being directed up U.S. Route 63 north to U.S. Route 136 west to I-35 south.
• Brookfield traffic will be able to utilize Route 5.
Related Content
- Flooding closes Highway 36 near Wheeling in Livingston County
- Manhunt under way by Livingston County deputies in Wheeling
- Pedestrian killed on 36 Highway
- KDOT to close ramps from Highway 36 overnight to Elwood
- Livingston County Sheriff's Office investigating hunting death
- Police investigating car accident on 36 Highway
- 1 injured in 36 Highway rollover accident
- SJPD identifies man killed along Highway 36
- 2 Injured in Crash on Highway 36 in Doniphan County
- Highway 59 remains closed due to flooding
Scroll for more content...