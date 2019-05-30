Clear
Flooding closes Highway 36 on both sides of Chillicothe

U.S. Route 36 is closed east and west of Chillicothe in both directions.

Posted: May 30, 2019 9:01 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 10:40 AM

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Flooding has closed U.S Route 36 on both sides of Chillicothe in both directions. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation posted an update to the flood conditions around Chillicothe Thursday morning. 

Traffic is currently be detoured as follows:
• U.S. Route 36 eastbound is being directed up Interstate 35 north to U.S. Route 136 then east onto U.S. 63 south.
• U.S. Route 36 westbound is being directed up U.S. Route 63 north to U.S. Route 136 west to I-35 south.
• Brookfield traffic will be able to utilize Route 5.

We'll have very scattered chances of rain for Thursday, but we will be dry for the most part. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.
