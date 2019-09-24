(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) According to an alert by the St. Joseph Police Department, Highway 59 out of Atchison, Kansas in Missouri is closed because of flooding.
The road is shutdown from Hwy. 45 to Atchison, Kansas the police department says.
For a look at other area road closures, visit the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map.
Related Content
- Flooding closes Highway 59 near Atchison, Kansas
- Flooding closes Hwy. 59 near Atchison, Kansas
- Highway 59 reopens into Atchison, Kansas
- Highway 59 remains closed due to flooding
- Highway 59 closing again due to flooding
- U.S. Highway 59 reopens
- Tractor Trailer Fire Closes Highway 59
- Route 59 reopens to one lane traffic from Rushville to Atchison, Kansas
- U.S. Route 59 now completely open from Atchison, Kansas to St. Joseph
- Atchison, Kansas flooding: "Worst that we've had since 2011"
Scroll for more content...