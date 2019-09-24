Flooding closes Highway 59 near Atchison, Kansas

Clear
According to an alert by the St. Joseph Police Department, Highway 59 out of Atchison, Kansas in Missouri is closed because of flooding.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 4:58 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The road is shutdown from Hwy. 45 to Atchison, Kansas the police department says.

For a look at other area road closures, visit the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map.

A cold front will move through the area late Tuesday bringing the threat for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Much of the day, however, will be dry with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky.
