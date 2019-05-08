Flooding closes Hwy. 59 near Atchison, Kansas

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) U.S. Hwy. 59 has closed again into Atchison, Kansas due to flooding.
The road is closed at Hwy. 45 on the Missouri side. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says there is water over the roadway.
The Amelia Earhart Bridge is open to local traffic only.
Due to recent rainfall, the Missouri River has been steadily rising leading to flooding in the area.
The road had been open for less than month after March's historic flooding.
