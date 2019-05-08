Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Flooding closes Hwy. 59 near Atchison, Kansas

U.S. Hwy. 59 has closed again into Atchison, Kansas due to flooding.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 8:58 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 9:22 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) U.S. Hwy. 59 has closed again into Atchison, Kansas due to flooding.

The road is closed at Hwy. 45 on the Missouri side. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says there is water over the roadway.

The Amelia Earhart Bridge is open to local traffic only.

Due to recent rainfall, the Missouri River has been steadily rising leading to flooding in the area.

The road had been open for less than month after March's historic flooding.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Eventually by the end of the work week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures, behind a cold front that will pass through Thursday morning. Highs by Thursday through Saturday will be below average in the middle 50s to upper 60s. We will be mostly sunny and dry Thursday afternoon & Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Mother's Day on Sunday & early next week is looking great with lots of sunshine and temperatures back up to near normal with the 70s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events