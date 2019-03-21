Flooding closes Stockyards Expressway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Flooding has closed Stockyards Expressway in St. Joseph.
The city is currently monitoring the area but floodwaters have already covered parking lots off the Expressway.
"The water was nowhere near covering the parking lot, then it had been," said St. Joseph City Communications Manager Mary Robertson. "It is rising very quickly now."
The Missouri River is expected to crest Friday in St. Joseph at 30.1 feet.
