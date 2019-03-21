Clear
Flooding closes Stockyards Expressway

The Missouri River is expected to crest Friday in St. Joseph at 30.1 feet.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 4:57 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Flooding has closed Stockyards Expressway in St. Joseph.

The city is currently monitoring the area but floodwaters have already covered parking lots off the Expressway.

"The water was nowhere near covering the parking lot, then it had been," said St. Joseph City Communications Manager Mary Robertson. "It is rising very quickly now."

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
