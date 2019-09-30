Clear

Flooding closes area roads Monday morning

After this weekend's heavy rainfall, many roads across northwest Missouri are closed because of flooding.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After this weekend's heavy rainfall, many roads across northwest Missouri are closed because of flooding.

According to alerts sent out from the St. Joseph Police Department, the following roads are closed:

  • SE Mitchell Road from St. Joseph city limits to SE 85th Road
  • Saxton-Easton Road from 80th to 110th roads
  • State Hwy. H from Hwy. FF to 80th Road 
  • SE Rock Road from State Hwy. MM to 80th Road
  • SE 80th Road from Rock Creek to State Highway MM

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is also reporting a number of road closures across northwest Missouri. According to MoDOT's traveler information map, MO-48 is closed from Rosendale to King City.

Hwy. 59 near Atchison remains closed as well.

For a look at other road closures and travel information, click here.

After this weekend's heavy rainfall in parts of the area, the threat for more heavy rain exists this week which could lead to additional flood concerns region-wide.
