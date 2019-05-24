Clear

Flooding closes dozens of highways across state

You might want to pack some patience if you're traveling across the state this Memorial Day weekend.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 1:51 PM

Dozens of highways all over the state are closed because of flooding.

Several days of rain have pushed rivers, streams and creeks out of their banks and over highways.

Click here for the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map to find out which roads are closed.

We once again dealt with heavy rain and thunderstorms this Friday morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area. The activity with push east by late morning before another round pushes through Friday afternoon. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Friday and as well into our Saturday.
