Flooding closes dozens of highways across state

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) You might want to pack some patience if you're traveling across the state this Memorial Day weekend.
Dozens of highways all over the state are closed because of flooding.
Several days of rain have pushed rivers, streams and creeks out of their banks and over highways.
Click here for the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map to find out which roads are closed.
