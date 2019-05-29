Flooding closes roadways near Chillicothe

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) Several roadways near Chillicothe have been shut-off to driver's following severe weather Tuesday.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook that a stretch of Highway 190 near at the Highway Y intersection, over the Thompson River bridge, was closed around 1p.m. Wednesday due to water on the roadway.

Highway 65 south of Chillicothe is also currently closed.

U.S. 36 westbound in the area just West of Chillicothe was also closed after water covered the highway. The sheriff's department said the water levels of the Thompson River are still rising, and that U.S. 36 west of Chillicothe could close both lanes if it becomes unsafe to drive.

It's unclear when the roads will be back open to drivers.