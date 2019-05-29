Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Flooding closes roadways near Chillicothe

Several roadways near Chillicothe have been shut-off to driver's following severe weather Tuesday.

Posted: May 29, 2019 7:25 PM

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) Several roadways near Chillicothe have been shut-off to driver's following severe weather Tuesday.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook that a stretch of Highway 190 near at the Highway Y intersection, over the Thompson River bridge, was closed around 1p.m. Wednesday due to water on the roadway.

Highway 65 south of Chillicothe is also currently closed.

U.S. 36 westbound in the area just West of Chillicothe was also closed after water covered the highway. The sheriff's department said the water levels of the Thompson River are still rising, and that U.S. 36 west of Chillicothe could close both lanes if it becomes unsafe to drive.

It's unclear when the roads will be back open to drivers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that way for the rest of the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events