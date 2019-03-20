Flooding concerns grow for Rushville

(RUSHVILLE, Mo.) Volunteers continue to fight off flooding closer to St. Joseph.

"We thought we were going to get a little relief the other when they dropped some levels down but we haven't seen much dropping yet. In fact, we've seen a little bit of inching up," said Hook.

Dozens of volunteers spent the day sandbagging around levees in the Rushville area in southern Buchanan County.

More than 9,000 sandbags have been filled to help shore up the Missouri River and Sugar Creek levees.

"We got three rows of sandbags on the Sugar Creek levee and the water is up to the second row," said Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook. "Same way with the Missouri River levee north of Sugar Lake, we got some low spots in there."

Officials fear as little as two more feet of water could cause levees to overtop.

"Tomorrow and Friday is our crucial days," said Hook. "We're trying to figure out what we need to do to continue with the sandbag effort. It's just very difficult to get back to the spots with the four wheelers. The rain didn't help us yesterday at all."

The Missouri River near Rushville is expected to crest at a near record level of 31.3 feet on Friday.