Flooding effects Amazonia as river level rises

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Across the area, floodwaters are becoming more and more of an issue.

People in Amazonia spent much Wednesday cleaning up after flooding from a nearby creek damaged nearby businesses and closed and roads

"It just kinda made everybody’s life a little miserable," Kyle Karr, member of the local VFW Post 12053 said.

Karr along with other members of the VFW spent Tuesday evening cleaning out the basement of the building which took on about 3 feet of water.

Along State Hwy T just west of the small town, barricades were placed by MoDOT after floodwaters left it impassable.

The big concern for locals thought is the condition of the levees across the entire area, especially after the first round of flooding back in March.

"The levees that are left are completely water-soaked" Danny Sybert, local VFW Post 12053 said. "It’s just gonna be a big sandpile."

Another big concern for locals is what effect the excess water will have on agriculture.

"These guys will never get another crop in these bottoms," Sybert said.

Despite the rise in river levels and recent rains, some people in this small town said they’re taking it in stride. While others are just ready for conditions to dry up.

"It’s just mother nature," Sybert said. "Things happen and we’re just in that cycle right now."

"I wish it’d quit raining," Karr said. "it’s gotta stop sometime."