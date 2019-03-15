Flooding forces more evacuations; I-29 closed at Missouri/Iowa border

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) Flooding has forced more evacuations in northwest Missouri.

The Atchison County Commission issued an immediate mandatory evacuation Friday for areas west of I-29 due to the threat flooding.

The Missouri River at Brownville, NE is approaching record levels.

As of Friday afternoon, the river is at 44.49 feet just shy of the record crest of 44.8 set in 2011.

The river is expected to crest at 48 feet on Sunday.

Near-record level flooding has also forced the shutdown of I-29 at the Missouri/Iowa border.

Interstate 29 at Rock Port exit 110 is closed due to flooding in Iowa.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers wanting to use I-29 northbound should use I-35 and then I-80 into Iowa.

More Information:

Full closures of I-29 are in place at

US 136 at Rock Port, Mo. (Exit 110); and

Iowa 92 South of Council Bluffs, Iowa (Exit 48)

Those who would normally use I-29 as a through route should instead use

I-35 N from Kansas City to

I-80 West in Des Moines to

I-29 near the Council Bluffs/Omaha metro area

and vice-versa until further notice.

Travelers already on I-29 North

Drivers who are currently heading north on I-29 should use US 71 North north of St. Joseph to I-35 if possible.

Those north of the US 71 junction can continue to Rock Port and take US 136 East to US 71 North to I-35. DO NOT take US 275 North. Flooding in Hamburg, Iowa will block your progress.