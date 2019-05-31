Flooding leads to evacuations in Mound City

(MOUND CITY, Mo) Many people forced out of their homes this week after floodwaters rushed into an apartment complex in the south end of Mound City.

A deluge of heavy rain falling onto an already saturated ground led to unprecedented flooding in Davis Creek near the complex.

"The water was coming up all day," Clara Stadalman, resident said.



Stadalman's apartment is now covered in mud after those waters took over her home, making it up all the way to her kitchen countertops.

Word of evacuations spread just as fast as the water itself. Pat Johns, a close friend and neighbor of Clara said she was notified of the situation by her.

"I found out from Clara," Johns said. "She called me and said let’s go, we’re being evacuated."

Officials over the apartment complex said the area took on around 6 inches of rain in just three hours during , Tuesday’s storms, an unprecedentedamount of rain.

"We’ve never had that amount of rain that quickly." Sally Wehmann, Mound City Housing Authority said.

local officials said the extent of the flood damage was unexpected, yet they vow to return.

"I feel bad for everybody having to go through it," Chris Krueger, Mayor said. "We’ll rebuild we’ll be back."

Staff at the apartment complex said they are still in need of volunteers, those intrested should contact the Mound City Housing Authority for more information.