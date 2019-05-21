Flooding leads to road closures, officials urge people not to drive through flood waters

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Heavy rain and flooding is leading to road closures across Buchanan County and officials are reminding people to never drive into flooded roadways.

The St. Joseph Police Department is asking people to avoid these roads in southern Buchanan County:

126th

130th

116th

110th

As the rain continues to fall, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding people to never drive into the flooded roads.

"People find themselves in trouble when they try to drive through water over the roadway," Sgt. Jake Angle with the highway patrol said. "I can't stress it enough, it only takes eight to twelve inches of water over the roadway to lift a vehicle and move it. So if you ever see water over the roadway, it's never safe to drive through it."

Angle says people should find an alternate route to avoid driving through water on the roadways.

The dangers of driving through flooded roadways also include the possibility of the road being washed away underneath.

"When water rises quickly, it obviously changes the geography of everything underneath the water," Angle said. "You don't know what gets washed in there, you don't know what's been washed away. The road could be missing right there."

The highway patrol will be responding to roads that get covered by water and remind people to never drive around a barricade.

In addition to flooding on roads, rising streams and rivers should be avoided as well.

"We need to exercise some good common sense and caution when we talk about water, flash flooding, and water levels rising quickly." Angle said.

As of Tuesday morning, U.S. Route 59 is open in southern Buchanan County.