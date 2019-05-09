Clear

Flooding resumes in Holt County just six weeks after historic flood

Flood waters have closed roads and flooded fields once again in Holt County.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 8:56 AM

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.)— Flood waters have closed roads and flooded fields once again in Holt County.

A viewer sent these videos to KQ2 Wednesday night of roads and farmland just northwest of Craig, Mo. 

The Missouri River at Rulo, Neb. is expected to crest later Thursday at 23.3 feet, which is in the moderate flood stage.

For the end of the work week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures, behind a cold front that has passed through this Thursday morning. Highs for our Thursday will be below average in the lower 50s thanks to the cloudy cover and a breezy northwest wind, gusting up 20 mph at times.
