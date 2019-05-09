Flooding resumes in Holt County just six weeks after historic flood

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.)— Flood waters have closed roads and flooded fields once again in Holt County.
A viewer sent these videos to KQ2 Wednesday night of roads and farmland just northwest of Craig, Mo.
The Missouri River at Rulo, Neb. is expected to crest later Thursday at 23.3 feet, which is in the moderate flood stage.
