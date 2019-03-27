Many people in northwest Missouri can recount the flood of 2011. Some can remember the flood of '93 and even fewer can recall the flood of 1952. But one Holt County woman can remember them all.
Related Content
- Flooding through the years: 100-year-old Holt County woman recalls past devastation
- Woman Killed in Holt County Crash
- Holt County residents speak out about Missouri River flooding
- Senator Hawley surveying flood damage in Holt County Friday
- Holt County hosts 66th Autumn Festival
- Congressman Graves to visit area Thursday; calls flooding 'devastating'
- Holt County Sheriff's Department: Mandatory evacuation for Craig
- Two men find a fridge full of ice-cold beers in Nebraska flooding devastation
- Holt County officials issue evacuation recommendation due to forecast river levels
- Northwest Runs Past Missouri Western
Scroll for more content...