Flower baskets hang around the Savannah Square in memory of loved ones

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Businesses in downtown Savannah, Missouri are working together to connect residents to the historic area.

Ivy and Treasure Gardens partnered up to create flower baskets to hang on street lights throughout the Savannah Town Square.

The owner at Ivy said 36 baskets are currently hanging around the square, each flower basket dedicated to loved ones.

"Each one has a tag hanging, and it might say 'in memory of' or just for blessings," said Kelly Terry, owner of Ivy. "So they're all different. But it's a neat thing to walk around and look at."