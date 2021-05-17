Clear
Flower baskets hang around the Savannah Square in memory of loved ones

Ivy and Treasure Gardens partnered up to create flower baskets to hang on street lights throughout the Savannah Town Square. Each basket is dedicated to a loved one.

Posted: May 17, 2021 6:27 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Businesses in downtown Savannah, Missouri are working together to connect residents to the historic area.

Ivy and Treasure Gardens partnered up to create flower baskets to hang on street lights throughout the Savannah Town Square. 

The owner at Ivy said 36 baskets are currently hanging around the square, each flower basket dedicated to loved ones. 

"Each one has a tag hanging, and it might say 'in memory of' or just for blessings," said Kelly Terry, owner of Ivy. "So they're all different. But it's a neat thing to walk around and look at."

A bit of patchy fog has developed across the area this morning. This fog will start to dissipate by the second half of the morning. A few scattered showers are moving across the area this morning and will continue for the next few hours. A good portion of today will be dry but a few areas will see light showers this morning, and again later this afternoon. Temperatures will be close to average today with high in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day with the slight chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will be above average tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances look to increase on Wednesday with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Rain chances will linger through the end of the work week as temperatures stay above average in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
