Flower shops are blooming with business

Posted: Feb 11, 2021 10:09 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Across the country, flower shops are blooming with business. Flowers are flying off the shelf at a 50% increase this year compared to last year, and St. Joseph is no different.

“I mean we even thought we would be slow during last summer time because that's our slow season, and it was not slow. So we pretty much the last year, have been very busy, and this valentine's day is extremely busy like the ones in the past," said Butchart Flowers Owner, Michelle Leimbach.

People are not just buying flowers for Valentines Day, they are buying them for decorations and bringing life into their homes.

“Due to people being home more, they are buying more plants and flowers for their home, so that helps, so I am expecting an increase in flowers this year, flowers, candy, stuffed animals,” said Leimbach

Butchart Flowers has more than 3,000 roses and flowers for Valentines Day, but they expect to be sold out by Sunday. So those who are waiting until Sunday to buy their significant others flowers might have trouble finding them. 

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
