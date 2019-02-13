Clear
Flower shops preparing for busy Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is now less than 48 hours away and the countdown is on for those last minute gifts.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 1:49 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 1:49 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Florists at "Hy-Vee Flowers by Rob" have been working non-stop the last few days getting those flower orders ready. They've been experiencing high call volume for orders and deliveries.

Spring bouquets of lilies and carnations have been a hit this year for floral arrangements. But once again, red roses are the top item.

"We go through literally thousands of red roses," said Manager Rob Houp. "We have beautiful colors. We have yellow, different shades of pink and white. But when most guys think of flowers, they think of red roses. Just because of the romance."

The floral shop on 5005 Frederick Ave is planning to open up at 8 a.m. Thursday for those last minute day of walk-ins.

But it's still not too late to call and get an order in on Wednesday. You can call (816) 232-3326. 

The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
