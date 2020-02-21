Clear
Flu Closes Northeast Nodaway R-V Friday

Northeast Nodaway R-V was closed Thursday and Friday because of the number of sick students.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 1:51 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Northeast Nodaway R-V plans to reopen Monday.

There were 8,500 cases of flu reported in Missouri last week, 38 of those were in Nodaway County. 

