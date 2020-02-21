Northeast Nodaway R-V plans to reopen Monday.
There were 8,500 cases of flu reported in Missouri last week, 38 of those were in Nodaway County.
Related Content
- Flu Closes Northeast Nodaway R-V Friday
- McDowell named Superintendent for Northeast Nodaway R-V
- Flu shuts down northeast Kansas school district
- Man faces murder charge in Nodaway County
- NE Nodaway County Superintendent placed on administrative leave
- One dead, two injured in crash in northern Nodaway county
- Man arrested for DWI following crash in rural Nodaway county
- Nodaway County family grateful to be alive after house explosion
- Man life-flighted to Mosaic following crash in Nodaway County
- Four people injured in two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County
Scroll for more content...