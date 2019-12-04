Food bank gives out vouchers for holiday meals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Second Harvest Community Food Bank is handing out holiday meals in hopes that needy families will be fed this Christmas season.

The food bank is handing out vouchers to those wanting to receive a meal on Wednesday, December 4 and Thursday, December 5.

Those wanting to receive a holiday meal must pick up a voucher at the food bank.

Each meal comes with a turkey and side items all prepared by second harvest volunteers.

"it's just an honor for us to be able to help families during the holidays," Chad Higdon, CEO Second Harvest Community Food Bank said. "It's great to be able to give back and help people."

Second Harvest staff said vouchers will be handed out on a first come first serve basis, as of Wednesday afternoon staff said they were able to give away 400 out of a total of 600 vouchers.