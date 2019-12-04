Clear

Food bank gives out vouchers for holiday meals

Second Harvest Community Food Bank is giving out holiday meals to those with vouchers.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 2:41 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Second Harvest Community Food Bank is handing out holiday meals in hopes that needy families will be fed this Christmas season.

The food bank is handing out vouchers to those wanting to receive a meal on Wednesday, December 4 and Thursday, December 5.

Those wanting to receive a holiday meal must pick up a voucher at the food bank.

Each meal comes with a turkey and side items all prepared by second harvest volunteers.

"it's just an honor for us to be able to help families during the holidays," Chad Higdon, CEO Second Harvest Community Food Bank said. "It's great to be able to give back and help people."

Second Harvest staff said vouchers will be handed out on a first come first serve basis, as of Wednesday afternoon staff said they were able to give away 400 out of a total of 600 vouchers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 56°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories