Food for Kids gives away nearly 400 turkeys

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sheila Gilbert has held her annual Turkey giveaway for 14 years, this year was a first as long lines of people were trades for cars.

"We just want to be safe and efficient," Gilbert said. "We want to make everyone feel welcome and loved and just keep the spirits flowing."

At the St. Francis Baptist Temple parking lot, a line of cars wraped around to Messanie St. for the free meal and more. Gilbert, along with a team of volunteers packed bags full of food and toiletries to go with the turkeys.

Covid-19 was also on the minds of people receiving the free food, they said they wanted to pay it forward.

"With everything [such as] Covid and the economy, you gotta do what you can to help others so that’s why I’m here." Stephanie Koerper, turkey recipient said.

"We didn’t ask for any ID," Gilbert said. "Tf they come and stand in line, they must want to see us and we're happy to see them."

For Gilbert, the opportunity to help, look out and care for people is sacred, and that goes for her many volunteers as well, some who’ve been in need themselves.

"It feels good to help people out," Raymond Kirby, volunteer said.

"Anything that helps is greatly appreciated," Koerper said.

Gilbert gave out nearly 400 turkey at her giveaway.