Food for Kids to hand out free school supplies

The drive thru is today, Friday, August 7th from 10 a.m. until supplies are gone, so it's first come first served. The drive will be at Food for Kids located at 514 South 19th Street in St. Joseph.

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Food for Kids is putting on a free drive thru for students who are in need of some back to school supplies.

The drive thru is today, Friday, August 7th from 10 a.m. until supplies are gone, so it's first come first served.

The drive is at Food for Kids located at 514 South 19th Street in St. Joseph.

They will be there even if it's raining. You must be in a car and have your child present to receive supplies.

If you have any questions contact Sheila Gilbert at 816-364-5809 or 713- 514-2843.

The high pressure system is moving away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday bringing the heat and humidity back to the area. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and rising dew points are anticipated through Friday.
