Food kitchen volunteer relates to those she's serving

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Open Door Food Kitchen served a free Thanksgiving meal to more than 100 people on Thursday.

One volunteer came from Westboro, Mo. with her family and church to spend Thanksgiving at the kitchen.

Hilary Christiansen said she can relate to the worry of having no place to go, after dealing with this year's historic flooding.

"We've been through our own issues this year with the flooding and so many people came to our aid at the time," Christiansen said. "I just think everybody needs a helping hand sometimes."

For some, the meal served on Thursday was their only meal of the day.

"I'm homeless, so this is my one meal a day, which is awesome," Lisa Sweat said. "The food kitchen is a great place to go. Even on ham and bean day, but today the food was actually just great."

This was the first Thanksgiving at the new Open Door Food Kitchen on 8th Street.