United Electric waives service availability charge for all members

These discounts represent a combined $1 million benefit to United Electric's members.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 4:38 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) United Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday it will waive the servivce availability charge for all of their members for the second month in a row.

In a statement, United Electric said "These discounts represent a combined $1 million benefit to our membership. This will reflect as a credit on the bill members receive in June. With the past success of their subsidiary, United Services, the board of directors and management team at United have been able to prepare a contingency plan to help our members during the financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic."

United Electric also announced they will be extending its pledge not to disconnect or apply late fees to any electric or broadband accounts through June. 

For more information, call 800-748-1488 or CLICK HERE.

The best chance for precipitation comes Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.
