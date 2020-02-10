Former Cameron teacher pleads guilty to state statutory sodomy charge

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) A former Cameron teacher serving time in federal prison for secretly recording pornographic videos of teenagers in his bathroom was sentenced to more time behind bars.

Derek Williams, 39, was sentenced to seven years in prison during a hearing in a Clinton County courtroom Monday.

His sentence will be served consecutive to the federal sentence he received last month of 20 years in federal prison without parole.

During the hearing before Judge Ryan Horsman, Williams admitted to sexual acts with a child in 2015.

Williams was originally charged with child pornography, sexual exploitation of a minor, and statutory sodomy. Out of the seven original charges, only one charge of statutory sodomy remained.

Williams pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2019, to one count of producing child pornography in federal court. Williams admitted that he secretly filmed three different victims over a five-year period from January 2013 to September 2018 while they were in the basement bathroom of his residence.

At the time of the offenses, Williams worked part-time as a high school multimedia teacher, but he previously held a full-time role as a language arts teacher. According to previous KQ2 reporting, he was also a foster parent and camp volunteer.

Williams admitted he used a hidden camera designed to look like a cellphone charger to film the teens over a five-year period.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department said a then-15-year-old victim discovered a hidden camera, designed to look like a cell phone charger plug, on Sept. 6, 2018.

The victim opened the device and retrieved a micro SD card, which he inserted into his cell phone in order to view its contents. The card included a secretly-recorded video of the victim.

During a search of Williams's residence, investigators seized a laptop computer and an SD card. Each of those devices contained pornographic videos of two more teenage victims who were secretly recorded in the basement bathroom.

The laptop contained five distinct videos produced on five different days of a then-16-year-old victim. The laptop and the SD card contained several pornographic videos of a third victim who was then between 14 and 16 years old.

Each stayed there at different points between January 2013 to September 2018.