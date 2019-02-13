Former Cameron teacher facing federal charges for producing child pornography

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A former Cameron high school teacher is now facing federal charges for producing child pornography.

A federal grand jury indicted William Derek Williams, 39, for allegedly using three different minor victims to produce child pornography.

Williams was charged in Clinton County in 2018 on three counts possession of child pornography, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of statutory sodomy.

He's accused of recording child pornography inside a bathroom in his home by using a camera hidden inside a cell phone charger.

According to court documents from Clinton County, prosecutors said 168 videos and images of minors were found on a computer during a search of Williams' home.

Williams was a former high school language arts teacher and part-time high school multimedia teacher at the time of the alleged crimes.