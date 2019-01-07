Former Cameron teacher pleads ‘not guilty’ in child porn case

(Plattsburg,MO) A former Cameron teacher is pleading not guilty to charges of sexual misconduct. William Derek Williams appeared for arraignment in Clinton County Monday afternoon and formally plead not guilty after being accused of using a hidden camera disguised as a phone charger inside a bathroom of his home to record child pornogrophy.

In September the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation into the former Cameron High School teacher and discovered multiple pronographic images and videos of minors on Williams’ computer.

According to court documents, Williams created child pornography videos by secretly recording two victims under the age of 18 at some point in time between August 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017 and August 1, 2018 and September 6, 2018. The court document also accuses Williams of having sexual intercourse with a third victim under the age of 17 between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2015.

The former teacher is currently facing three felony charges of possession of child pornogrophy; three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and one charge of statutory sodomy.

Williams Attorney John Picerno said the investigation is still ongoing and he will be working to obtain a plea deal when Williams returns to court in February.

“I don’t know whether or not the allegations are true, we haven’t completed our investigation yet,” Picerno said. “There should be no cause for alarm for anybody, he’s never been in trouble before. He was a valued member of the community up until this occured, so we'll just have to see how it shakes out from here.”

Williams is currently being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond in Andrew County Jail, and is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, February 7 at 9.a.m at the Clinton County courthouse.

Williams was a former teacher at Cameron High School, a volunteer at Camp Quality and both Williams and his wife were foster parent and advocates for Missouri Foster Adopt Connect.

***Editorial disclosure:Sydnie Holzfaster is a Cameron High School graduate and former student of Derek Williams from 2009-2013. Holzfaster does not maintain a personal or professional relationship with Williams, his family, his attorney, or any alleged victim(s) in this case.***