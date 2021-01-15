Former Capitol police Chief weighs in on Inauguration security concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With less than one week until President-elect Biden's Inauguration, concerns of further uprising at the nation's Capitol has resulted in a night and day transformation on Capitol Hill.

Security litters Washington D.C. as the nation prepares for January 20th. It's a scene former Capitol police chief and Benedictine alumnus wishes was the case the week prior.

“If you would have had more people, the outcome may have been different,” said Terraince Gainer, former Capitol police chief from 2002-2006 and former Senate Sergeant at Arms from 2007-2014.

As the country still reels from the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, national security steps up. A fence circles Capitol Hill along with 20,000 National Guard troops.

“You're gonna see checkpoints, you're gonna see barricades, you're gonna see magnetometer screening through all aspects and points of the city," said Michael Plati, Secret Service official.

Across the U.S., state Captiols also highten security as the FBI Bulletin reports of "armed protests are being planned at all 50 state Capitols" through Inauguration day. Gainer said state and local law enforcement are gathering intelligence on rioters' plans to incite further violence.

“There’s still information being openly discussed about homegrown terrorists who wanna do that," said Gainer, “The message to every police department is you just have to be leery about people who are this passionate who get caught up with so much hate and discontent that they want to hurt others.”

However even with the Capitol breach last week, Gainer said he has no doubt the transfer of power will be peaceful and President-elect Biden will be safe.

“The planning that goes into the Inauguration takes about a year. It does involve a lot of law enforcement agencies, incoming and outgoing staff of the President- a lot of coordination. I was never concerned even after last Wednesday that we wouldn’t be ready, they wouldn’t be ready for the Inauguration,” said Gainer.

While there's no do-overs for the deadly riot on Capitol Hill, Gainer said Capitol police did their best with the few numbers they did have.

“They’re good people and I’m not sure what else could be said that would make them feel any worse than they do now,” said Gainer.

The Capitol police chief and Senate Sergeant at Arms resigned following the insurrection.