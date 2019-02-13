Former Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt signed by Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt was released by the Chiefs in November after a video surfaced showing him assaulting a woman at a hotel.

Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey was general manager of the Chiefs when he drafted Hunt in 2017.

"My relationship and interaction with Kareem since 2016 in college was an important part of this decision making process but we then did extensive due diligence with many individuals, including clinical professionals, to have a better understanding of the person he is today and whether it was prudent to sign him. There were two important factors: one is that Kareem took full responsibility for his egregious actions and showed true remorse and secondly, just as importantly, he is undergoing and is committed to necessary professional treatment and a plan that has been clearly laid out."