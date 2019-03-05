Clear
Former Chillicothe graduate named Missouri State Highway Patrol Superintendent

If confirmed by the Missouri Senate, Lt. Col. Olson will become the 24th superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 4:34 PM

(JEFFESON CITY, Mo.) A former Chillicothe High School graduate has been named the new superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lt. Colonel Olson has been serving as the Acting Superintendent since September when the former Superintendent, Sandy Karsten, was appointed as the Director of the Department of Public Safety.

Olson's career spans nearly three decades with the highway patrol. He's served as Commanding Officer of Troop A and has oversaw the Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control.

"Lieutenant Colonel Olson has demonstrated the professionalism and integrity the Missouri State Highway Patrol is known for throughout his career. I have great confidence his experience and qualifications make him the right selection to lead the agency into the future," Governor Parson said.

Olson graduated from Chillicothe High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree from William Jewell College. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

If confirmed by the Missouri Senate, Olson will become the 24th superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sunshine today across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW.
