Former Doctor joins fight against opioid abuse

A local doctor is coming out of retirement to help those battling opioid addiction.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 7:06 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Drug addiction is becoming a major problem in our country, effecting every corner including here in Northwest Missouri, now a retired doctor is stepping up to do his part to curve those numbers here in our area, Dr. Robert Corder is now teaming up with the center downtown to provide treatment to pregnant women battling drug addiction. Corder says his previous experience as an obstetrician, along with a desire to help his community inspired his decision to come out of retirement.

"I love St. Joe and I want St. Joe to be a good place to live in, so that's what we're trying to do is help people in addiction," Corder said. 

Dr. Corder is accepting new patients at the center, for more information you can contact The Center at 816-364-4300.

High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
