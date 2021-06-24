Clear
Former Doniphan Co., Kansas deputy arrested, suspected in multiple felonies

Nathaniel Keller, 33, was arrested on suspicion of multiple sex and abuse crimes. Charges pending.

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 5:39 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(TROY, Kan.)  --  A Troy, Kansas man is in jail after being arrested on a wide range of felony sex and abuse accusations.

Nathaniel Keller, 33, was taken into custody after KBI agents conducted a search warrant at a home in Troy.

Keller is a former deputy at the Doniphan County Sheriff's Office.

Keller was arrested for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated indecent liberties of a child for crimes suspected to have happened in 2017.

Keller was also arrested for battery and property damage for incidents alleged to have happened in 2019 and earlier this year.

Charges are still pending.

Thunderstorms moved through the area today, and another round of storms will begin to develop into the evening. These storms have the chance to be strong to severe. The main threats will remain as strong winds and heavy rain, however hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storm chances will continue on Friday into Saturday as a front rolls through. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for the weekend into next week with several more scattered rain and thunderstorm chances.
