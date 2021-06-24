Former Doniphan Co., Kansas deputy arrested, suspected in multiple felonies

(TROY, Kan.) -- A Troy, Kansas man is in jail after being arrested on a wide range of felony sex and abuse accusations.

Nathaniel Keller, 33, was taken into custody after KBI agents conducted a search warrant at a home in Troy.

Keller is a former deputy at the Doniphan County Sheriff's Office.

Keller was arrested for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated indecent liberties of a child for crimes suspected to have happened in 2017.

Keller was also arrested for battery and property damage for incidents alleged to have happened in 2019 and earlier this year.

Charges are still pending.