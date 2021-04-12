Clear
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Britt Reid charged with felony DWI

Posted: Apr 12, 2021 1:25 PM
Posted By: ESPN News Services

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated for his involvement in a car crash earlier this year that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured.

Prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri, filed the class D felony charge Monday, stating that Reid "operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed."

If convicted, Reid would face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The crash occurred Feb. 4, when police say Reid's truck slammed into two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp near Kansas City's NFL training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium, injuring 5-year-old Ariel Young and another child inside one of the cars.

Police have said Reid admitted to investigators to having had "two or three drinks" along with prescribed Adderall before the crash.

An attorney for Young's family said last month that the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk. Young's family was expected to advocate for "the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive," attorney Tom Porto told ABC's "Good Morning America" last month.

Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and had been the team's outside linebackers coach at the time of the crash. He was initially placed on administrative leave immediately following the crash, but is no longer employed by the team after his contract was not renewed in the days after the crash. He did not travel with the team to Tampa, Florida, for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, which Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

