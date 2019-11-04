Former MWSU officer charged after allegedly accessing employee's computer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A former police officer at Missouri Western State University is facing charges after allegedly accessing a Missouri Western employee's email without permission.

The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that former officer, Quentin M. Laws, 31, is charged with a class A misdemeanor of tampering with a computer.

According to the prosecutor's office, Laws knowingly and without authorization accessed a computer system by accessing the email account of another employee at the university without permission. The activity happened between June 20 and September 14 of this year.

The probable cause statement filed with this case by St. Joseph Police Detectives alleges that Laws entered the locked office of the risk manager using his police issued keys and remained for several minutes. The incident was captured on video. The statement goes on to say that Laws accessed the email of an employee multiple times using a computer not issued to him for his use and shared that information with others.

No information on what exactly the email was used for was released.

Laws is no longer employed by Missouri Western State University in the police department.

His charge faces up to one year in Buchanan County Jail or a fine up to $2,000, or any combination of a fine and jail time.