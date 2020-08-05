Clear

Former Maryville resident Daisy Coleman, subject of Netflix documentary, has died by suicide, mom says

Daisy Coleman, one of the teenagers -who featured in Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy - has died by suicide, her mother has announced.

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 2:24 PM

Melinda Coleman said her daughter took her own life on Tuesday night. Her body was discovered after Melinda asked police to do a welfare check.

Melinda said on Facebook: "She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!"

In 2016 Daisy took part in Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy about an alleged rape.

Daisy was 14-years-old in January 2012 when she was allegedly raped at a house party in Maryville after being supplied with alcohol though nobody was ever convicted.

The documentary focused on how Daisy and her family and friends dealt with the aftermath and being rejected by their community.

Daisy's mother Melinda said she 'never recovered' from what happened.

