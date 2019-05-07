Clear

Former Maysville teacher accused of inappropriately touching students pleads guilty to 13 charges

Rodney Thomas was a long-time junior high math teacher and wrestling coach in the Maysville School District.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 11:49 AM

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A former Maysville junior high teacher accused of inappropriately touching students has pleaded guilty to 13 charges.

Rodney Thomas appeared in a Clinton County courtroom on Monday where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual contact with a student, 10 counts of third degree assault, one count of sexual contact with a student, and one count of enticement of a child.

Thomas was a long-time junior high math teacher and wrestling coach in the Maysville School District.

An investigation into the crimes began in 2017, however, allegations against the teacher dated back to 2014.

Authorities said as many as ten girls may have been victims. Court documents show the girls ranged in age between 13 and 17-years-old and that the victims were either touched or talked to inappropriately by Thomas.

A judge ordered Thomas to be released from jail on his own recognizance.

His sentencing is set for May 15.

