Former Maysville teacher will serve no more jail time for inappropriately touching students

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A former Maysville junior high school teacher who pleaded guilty to 13 counts of inappropriately touching girls will serve no more jail time after a deal with prosecutors.

Rodney Thomas appeared in a Clinton County courtroom to face sentencing before Judge Brent Elliott on Wednesday.

Thomas was sentenced to more than a year in prison on all charges but walked out of court moments later having received credit for time already served.

Thomas has been in jail for more than two years since charges were filed in March 2017.

The former teacher pleaded guilty on May 6 to one count of attempted sexual contact with a student and 12 counts of assault in the third degree. All the charges were filed as misdemeanors. Thomas was sentenced to one year for the attempted sexual contact charge and 15 days for each assault charge. He will also have to register as sex offender.

Thomas originally faced additional charges for felony enticement of a child and sexual contact with a student.

"I 100 percent believe all allegations of all those victims," DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Tate said. "This was just based on the evidence we had. It was going to be very difficult to get, I feel analyzing the case, to get a conviction. That's why we compromised a plea."

Tate said Thomas received the maximum sentence.

Thomas was a long-time junior high math teacher and wrestling coach in the Maysville School District.

An investigation into the crimes began in 2017, however, allegations against the teacher dated back to 2014.

According to court documents, there were 13 victims who ranged in age between 13 and 17-years-old. The victims were either touched or talked to inappropriately by Thomas.

Thomas has been out of jail since pleaded guilty to the charges on May 6.