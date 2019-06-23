Clear

Former Mizzou softball player Regan Nash provides camp for youth softball

Regan Nash wants to provide young girls an opportunity to learn and hone their skills in an environment that is fun and inexpensive.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 2:42 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 2:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Former Missouri softball and St. Joseph Mustangs player Regan Nash wants to provide young girls an opportunity to learn and hone their skills in an environment that is fun and inexpensive.

"There's just not a lot of opportunities for girls to have free camps in St. Joe and that was really big for me—kind of just giving them an opportunity to play," Nash said. 

Nash created the Girls in the Game Free Softball Camp last summer during her internship with the St. Joseph Mustangs. 

"If they wanted to go to a camp, they might have to go down to Kansas City and have to spend a lot of money, when they can just stay home and come out here for fun and grow," Nash said. 

Nash partnered up with the Mustangs to put on the event and it was so successful that they brought it back this year. 

During Saturday's camp, approximately 100 young softball players attended. 

