Former NFL player brings his message to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A former NFL player spoke at the First Lutheran Church in downtown St. Joseph Saturday afternoon.

Clint Gresham, former player with the Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl 49 champion, brought his message to the people in attendance.

During the talk, Gresham talked about the struggles he faced while playing in the NFL. From his senior year in college to his time with the New Orleans Saints and then to the Seattle Seahawks, Gresham said his faith and doing what was right is what gave him the ability to get through some of his challenges.

"All of us are confronted with a decision to do the more difficult right or the easier wrong," Gresham said. "And what's on the other side of doing the more difficult right is self-esteem, joy, and contentment. And when we choose the more easier wrong, which is comfort, we don't usually like that person."

Gresham spoke in front of a group of mostly children and he hopes that his message resonates with them most and sites a time where a football player impacted him when he was younger.

"I remember, there was a player from the University of Texas who noticed me and impacted me and just really marked my life," Gresham said. "So I just think it's an incredible honor and a privilege to be able to use the platform that I've been given to try and help back and help other kids too."

The talk concluded with a free lunch and a meet and greet session with the former number 49 with the Seattle Seahawks.