Former St. Joseph mayor remembered for service to community

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The life of a former St. Joseph mayor is being remembered.

Former Mayor Ken Shearin passed away early Monday morning after a lengthy illness at the age of 76.

"Ken Shearin was the type of person that if he was your friend, he was your friend and he would always be there for you," said former council member Barbara LaBass.

Shearin was mayor of St. Joseph from 2006 to 2010. Those who knew him say he was a man of the people.

"He had an ability to connect with people and be honest with people," said former council member Ben Burtnett.

During Shearin's term as mayor, St. Joseph saw many changes come about including the development and renovation of East Hills Mall, Greystone Housing, the Remington Nature Center, Eastowne Business Park, the DREAM Initiative, and the push to bring the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp to St. Joseph.

"He was a very creative and he challenged the status quo and made people think of other ways to do business," said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray.

While some may have considered Shearin's politics as unorthodox, others saw him as a man who understood and was liked by ordinary people.

"He always didn't go along with the clique," said Burtnett. "But he was always his own man. I think he stood out among people. I think St. Joe had a great mayor when they had Ken Shearin."

Funeral services are set for Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home.

Mayor McMurray said flags at City Hall will fly at half-staff on that day.