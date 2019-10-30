Clear
Former St. Joseph teacher sentenced to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crime

Cole Charboneau pleaded guilty in Buchanan County court Wednesday to statutory sodomy.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 4:20 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 4:23 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A former St. Joseph School District teacher was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

Cole Charboneau pleaded guilty in Buchanan County court Wednesday to statutory sodomy. He was facing multiple charges including, statutory sodomy, sexual misconduct and child molestation.

The former Eugene Field Elementary teacher was arrested and charged in December 2017 on allegations of sexual contact with a child including kissing and showering with a minor. Court documents allege the crimes took place between August 1, 2015 and February 1, 2017 at Charboneau's home. According to the original felony complaint, at least one of the victims was under the age of 12 at the time.

Charboneau was placed on unpaid administrative leave when the district learned of the allegations.

Charboneau and the St. Joseph School District have been named in two civil lawsuits.

