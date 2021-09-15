Former St. Joseph teacher turns 100-years-old

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Benedictine Living Community threw a mid-week party to celebrate its newest centenarian.

Attached to a purple balloon at the senior living center was Eileen Harris, who turned 100-years-old on Wednesday.

Harris, a lifelong educator in St. Joseph. She taught 2nd grade at Hosea Elementary for nearly 20 years and Sunday school at Eastside Baptist Church well into her 90's.

“She always wore high heels to school, didn’t you?” said Sherry Crigger, Harris' daughter.

“Well, medium,” said Harris.

“Oh, medium. Okay, sorry,” said Crigger as the family burst into laughter.

Harris' greatest birthday wish came true as her family was finally able to visit in-person as the COVID-19 pandemic made it nearly impossible to visit safely.

“I’m glad that we could all be together. It’s been a rough time and we didn’t get to see her for a while,” said Crigger.

Harris marked the big milestone birthday by providing some advice on a long, healthy life. She said the secret to living 100-years-old is eating oatmeal for breakfast everyday.

“She eats her oatmeal and I strive to do that so I can live that long. I don’t think I’ll make it. She’s the healthy one in the family,” said Crigger.

The newest centenarian thanks her strong faith and family support for living a long and happy life.

“Just thank the lord that I feel as good as I do and being this old,” said Harris.