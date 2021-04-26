Former community kitchen purchased by new owners

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The building home to the former location of the Open Door Food Kitchen has new owners hoping to breathe new life in an old space.

"We actually were interested in this about 6 months ago." William Unzicker, owner, The Shay Building said.

Unzicker and his wife Amanda just purchased the building last Wednesday, the same day they welcomed a new edition to their family.

"We actually closed on my daughter’s birthday," Unzicker said.

The couple named the building after their newborn daughter Shay, and said they aren't wasting any time, getting to work remodeling the building."

"We’re gonna do most of the work ourselves," Amanda Unzicker, owner The Shay Building said. "So, we’re excited."

The Unzickers said they wanted to split the large space inside the building into two separate spaces for use. They said they already have two occupants to fill both spaces, each one equipped with what they’ll need.

The building comes complete with two large rooms, a small office and plenty of storage space in the back as well as generous kitchen space.

For William it’s not just about the future, it’s also about the past.

The old Open Door Food Kitchen has served countless people in need for generations in St. Joseph, William was one of them.

"Growing up, I had a little bit of a different life," He said. "My parents didn’t have so much money and we ate here growing up."

Now that he and his wife own the building, they said the value of hard work and humility lead to the full circle moment.

"[William] saved his money worked hard every single day and eventually just bought this and so i’m just so proud of him," Amanda said.

The Unzickers say they plan to spend the next several months remodeling the building, they invite people to keep up with them on facebook as they make their updates.