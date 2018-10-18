Clear

Former doctor joins fight against opioid abuse

A local doctor is coming out of retirement to help those battling opioid addiction.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 7:06 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 8:23 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)— Drug addiction is becoming a major problem in our country, effecting every corner including here in northwest Missouri and now a retired doctor is stepping up to do his part to curve those numbers here in the area.

Dr. Robert Corder is teaming up with The Center downtown to provide treatment to pregnant women battling drug addiction. Corder said his previous experience as an obstetrician, along with a desire to help his community inspired his decision to come out of retirement.

"I love St. Joe and I want St. Joe to be a good place to live in, so that's what we're trying to do is help people in addiction," Corder said. 

Dr. Corder is accepting new patients at The Center, for more information you can contact The Center at 816-364-4300.

