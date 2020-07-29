Clear
Former players speak out in support of Bolton after resignation

Benton girls basketball coach Kerstyn Bolton announced her resignation to KQ2 on Wednesday morning and her players speaking out in her support.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 11:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Benton girls basketball coach Kerstyn Bolton announced her resignation to KQ2 on Wednesday morning and her players speaking out in her support.

A report of a video that includes Bolton having a verbal exchange surfaced this week and Bolton decided to resign. 

She said that it was best for her to do so, but her former players have her back.

"You don't know the full story," Former player Bailey Russell said. "The video doesn't show the full story. I don't know the full story, but I know Bolton. She's a good person and at the end of the day, she's human. We're all human and we make mistakes."


