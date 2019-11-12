Clear

Former secretary/treasurer indicted for stealing from northwest Missouri road district

The former secretary/treasurer of the Plattsburg Special Road District was indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing from the agency on Tuesday.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The former secretary/treasurer of the Plattsburg Special Road District was indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing from the agency on Tuesday.

Ava Lea Langner, 58, of Lathrop, Missouri, was charged with theft from an agency receiving federal funds in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a public report issued by the Missouri State Auditor, at least $286,615 was misappropriated from the district from 2011 to 2018.

Langner may have also created or modified other official records after she had been fired from the district and the State Auditor's Office had served her with a subpoena for the documents, according to that report.

RELATED STORY: Audit former secretary embezzled over $286,000 from Northwest MO road district

Tuesday's indictment alleges that Langner stole more than $5,000 from the road district from May 1, 2016, to April 30, 2017. Langner allegedly made unauthorized payments to her personal business, Langner Enterprises, LLC, to her personal credit card, and to other vendors for personal expenses. Langner was able to write checks, electronically transfer funds, and otherwise make payments using funds from a checking account owned by the road district.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Missouri State Auditor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Temperatures will begin to rebound Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s. By the weekend, temperatures will return to the 50s for daytime highs. For the most part, the weather over the next several days appears to be pretty quiet with little to no rain or snow chances in the forecast.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories