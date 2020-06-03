Clear
BREAKING NEWS Tri-County reports four Coronavirus related deaths Full Story

Four Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Gentry County

According to the Tri-County Health Department, one woman was in her 80s and the other was in her 90s. Both women were Gentry County residents.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 11:57 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) The Tri-County Health Department announced Wednesday a third and fourth death due to COVID-19 in Gentry County.

According to the Tri-County Health Department, one woman was in her 80s and the other was in her 90s. Both women were Gentry County residents.

This is the third reported death related to COVID-19 out of Gentry County this week. Tri-County reported on Tuesday, a man in his 60s with no travel history died.

No other information on the patients was provided.

Of the 52 positive cases the Tri-County Health Department is currently reporting, 43 are in Gentry County, five in Dekalb County, and four in Worth County, according to the county health department data.

The health department also reports 15 people have recovered.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday giving the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories