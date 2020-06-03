Four Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Gentry County

(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) The Tri-County Health Department announced Wednesday a third and fourth death due to COVID-19 in Gentry County.

According to the Tri-County Health Department, one woman was in her 80s and the other was in her 90s. Both women were Gentry County residents.

This is the third reported death related to COVID-19 out of Gentry County this week. Tri-County reported on Tuesday, a man in his 60s with no travel history died.

No other information on the patients was provided.

Of the 52 positive cases the Tri-County Health Department is currently reporting, 43 are in Gentry County, five in Dekalb County, and four in Worth County, according to the county health department data.

The health department also reports 15 people have recovered.