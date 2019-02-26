Clear
Four hour standoff ends peacefully

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 4:41 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A four hour standoff between St. Joseph police and a suicidal subject has ended peacefully, according to police.

The incident sparked a heavy police presence in the area of S. 19th St. from Mitchell Ave. to Sacramento St. Tuesday afternoon.

According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, police were called to a home around 1:00 p.m. with an armed suicidal subject inside.

A Crisis Negotiation Team later arrived on scene and began talks with the person inside the home.

The standoff ended around 4:30 p.m.

