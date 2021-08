(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Four juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on Highway 36.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. a 16-year-old female was driving on Highway 36 when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a barrier causing the vehicle to overturn onto its side.

The driver and three passengers were taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.

Police add that the passengers in the vehicle needed assistance in exiting the vehicle.