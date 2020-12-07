Four months after Daisy Coleman's suicide, her mom takes her own life

The mother of Daisy Coleman has taken her own life four months after Daisy's suicide.

SafeBAE, an organization co-founded by Daisy Coleman with a mission of ending sexual assault among students, confirmed Melinda Coleman's death on Facebook Sunday night. She was 58.

"We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide this evening," the post stated.

Her death comes four months after Daisy Coleman took her own life at the age of 23.

"The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan, and Daisy was more than she could face most days," the SafeBAE post added.

At the time of her death Melinda Coleman posted on Facebook, "She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can't. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!"

Daisy Coleman was one of the subjects of the Netflix documentary "Audrie and Daisy" which chronicled her 2012 sexual assault allegation and ensuing harassment.

Daisy was 14-years-old when she was allegedly raped at a house party in Maryville. Her attacker was never convicted.

She later became an advocate for sexual assault survivors.